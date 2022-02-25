State’s COVID graph continues to fall

3,581 test positive, 7,837 recover

The State’s COVID-19 case graph is dropping dramatically every day and on Friday, the State reported 3,581 new COVID-19 cases on Friday when 44,054 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in the State is also dropping at a fast pace and on Friday, the number of patients in the active case pool was 37,239. A total of 7,837 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 7 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations are dwindling fast. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has now come down to 2,597. New hospital admissions on Friday was down to 353.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped below 500 on Friday to 484. The ventilator occupancy also dropped to 148. On Friday, the State declared 49 COVID deaths, of which 6 occurred within the last 24 hours and 43 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours. The State also added 128 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 64,980. Of these, 29,846 (45.9%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,91,418 cases. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 637 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 523, Kollam 364, Kottayam 313, Kozhikode 273, Thrissur 228, Alappuzha 206, Pathanamthitta 186, Malappuram 176, Palakkad 171, Idukki 169, Kannur 158, Wayanad 129 and Kasaragod 48 cases.