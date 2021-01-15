State’s COVID curve unrelenting

5,624 new cases reported today with a TPR of 8.94%

Kerala’s epidemic curve remains unrelenting nearly three months after it hit the plateau, with the State again reporting 5,624 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 62,934 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity (TPR) remained steady at 8.94%

The cumulative case burden of the State rose to 8,36,883 cases, while the active case pool has also been inching up slowly and now stands at 67,496 cases. With 4,603 persons reported to have recovered from their disease, the cumulative recoveries recorded in the State till date has risen to 7,65,757 cases.

The addition of 23 new deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities have taken the State’s COVID toll till date to 3,415.

Thiruvananthapuram reported five deaths, Kozhikode four, Ernakulam three, two each at Malappuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kollam while Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragode reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State who are currently being treated in the ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 764 on Friday, according to official reports, with 222 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 5,624 new cases reported on the day, in 58 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 5,566 are locally acquired infections. Of this, 394 cases have their source of infection untraced while the number of healthcare workers who acquired the infection is 62.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 799 cases, Kozhikode 660, Kottayam 567, Thrissur 499, Malappuram 478, Kollam 468, Pathanamthitta 443, Alappuzha 353, Thiruvananthapuram 301, Iddukki 290, Wayanad 241, Kannur 219, Palakkad 209 and Kasaragod 97 cases.

UK variant

A total of 56 persons who reached the State from UK have so far tested COVID-19 positive, of whom the samples of nine, following genomic analysis, have been found to have the presence of B.1.1.7, the SARS-CoV-2 variant first reported in the UK, which is believed to be highly transmissible.

More samples have been despatched to NIV, Pune, and results are awaited.