State’s COVID burden lessens

Thiruvananthapuram

11 December 2021 20:59 IST

3,795 cases today, 4,308 recoveries, and number of those in hospitals comes down

Kerala logged 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 58,344 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,90,828 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 42,824 as on Saturday, with the State adding 245 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day.

This includes 50 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 195 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise, as on Saturday, is 13,021.

The State’s active case pool dipped further below 40,000 and had 38,583 patients on Saturday. A total of 4,308 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 8.1% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first-line/second-line treatment centres

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 588 on Saturday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 219 on the day.

On Saturday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 206. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark. At present, 4,514 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 681 cases, Ernakulam 543, Thrissur 445, Kozhikode 413, Kottayam 312, Kollam 310, Kannur 202, Malappuram 192, Pathanamthitta 146, Alappuzha 139, Idukki 132, Palakkad 110, Wayanad 91, and Kasaragod 79 cases.