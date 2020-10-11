State’s COVID-19 death crosses 1,000

Thiruvananthapuram

11 October 2020 21:58 IST

Sunday’s 9,347 fresh cases take the cumulative burden to 2,89,202

The State on Sunday reported 9,347 fresh cases of COVID-19 when 61,629 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case load to 2,89,202 cases.

Test positivity rate remains high at 15%.

The State also registered the highest number recoveries in a single day when 8,924 patients were discharged from hospitals. The total recoveries being 1,91,798 till date, the number of patients undergoing treatment at present in hospitals is 96,316.

Of these, 658 are critically ill and being treated in ICUs, while 176 patients have been put on ventilator support.

The death toll has crossed the 1,000 mark and now stands at 1,003, with 25 more deaths added to the official list on Sunday. Five of these deaths were reported from Malappuram, four from Alappuzha, three each from Thrissur and Kollam and two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur and Kottayam.

Almost 98% of the new cases – 9,146 out of the new 9,347 cases – reported are locally acquired infections, including 821 cases wherein the source of infection remains untraceable. The number of health-care workers affected among this number is 105.

Malappuram reported the maximum number of cases at 1,451, Ernakulam 1,228, Kozhikode 1,219, Thrissur 960, Thiruvananthapuram 797, Kollam 712, Palakkad 640, Alappuzha 619, Kottayam 417, Kannur 413, Pathanamthitta 378, Kasaragod 242, Wayanad 148 and Idukki 123.