State’s count touches 6,049

22 December 2020 21:35 IST

5,057 people recover, death toll increases by 27

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 6,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 64,829 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 7,15,341 cases.

Test positivity rate hovered just under 10 at 9.33%. The active case pool in the State has been going up steadily after cases began to increase post local body polls. On Tuesday, the case count stood at 61,468. With 5,057 persons reported to have recovered in the State on the day, the cumulative number of recoveries till date has swelled to 6,50,836.

Another 27 new deaths were added to the State’s official COVID death list, taking the State’s toll till date to 2,870 deaths.

Malappuram accounted for eight deaths, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram three each, Kollam and Kannur two each while Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Palakkad reported one death each.

Official bulletin of the Health Department put the number of critically ill COVID patients in the State at 827, with 223 on ventilator support.

Of the 6,049 new cases, 108 cases were found to have a history of travel outside the State while 5,941 were locally acquired infections, with no epidemiological link to the infection found in 575 cases. The number of healthcare workers who contracted COVID on Tuesday is 60.

Among districts, Kottayam reported 760 cases, Thrissur 747, Ernakulam 686, Kozhikode 598, Malappuram 565, Pathanamthitta 546, Kollam 498, Thiruvananthapuram 333, Alappuzha 329, Palakkad 303, Kannur 302, Wayanad 202, Idukki 108, and Kasaragodd, 72 cases.