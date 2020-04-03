State’s containment plan working : CM

Kerala’s containment strategy has worked well so far and the State has managed to keep COVID-19 transmission at manageable levels, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday.

The State’s strategy of strict surveillance, testing and treatment, and clamping down on potential disease transmission through stringent quarantine and contract tracing has been yielding good results, he said, while briefing the media.

On Friday, Kerala reported nine new COVID-19 cases, seven of which were from Kasaragod, while one case each was reported from Thrissur and Kannur.

The case in Thrissur was that that of one person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Nizamuddin in Delhi. Three Nizamuddin returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

The State has so far reported 295 COVID 19 cases, out of which 251 are under treatment.

Mr. Vijayan said the happiest news he had to deliver on Friday was that 14 people who had been under treatment had tested negative for the disease. This included a nurse in Kottayam Medical College Hospital, who had contracted the disease during patient care.

The elderly couple, 93 and 86 years old, from Pathanamthitta, who had contracted the infection from their son and family who had returned from Italy, were discharged on Friday.

The fact that the State’s health system could manage to save these elderly from succumbing to COVID-19, despite their co-morbidities and age-related frailties, indicated the robustness of the health system and the efficiency of Kerala’s healthcare personnel, the Chief Minister said.

He reminded doctors that the focus on COVID-19 should not affect the treatment of other illnesses and that services of doctors in clinics should be ensured in rural areas. He said that the State could be in for a long engagement with COVID-19 and that everyone should work in cohesion to defeat the pandemic.