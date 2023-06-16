State’s comprehensive progress in education sector a model for country, says Chinchurani  

June 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala, which has made comprehensive progress in the field of education by ensuring high-tech infrastructure and modern facilities, is a model for the country, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was distributing M. Mukesh MLA’s merit awards to the students from Kollam constituency who secured A Plus in all subjects in SSLC and Plus Two examinations. “The government is not ready for any compromise when it comes to providing proper infrastructure in the education sector. The government has implemented several development projects in the sector investing crores with the help of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB),” she said.

Pointing out that uniform, textbook and mid-day meal are free in the State, the Minister added that the government follows a principle that ensures equal treatment to all students. “Another priority is providing the students an opportunity to opt for courses according to their taste and thereby giving a chance for improving their living standards,” she said.

A total of 403 students in Kollam constituency had secured A Plus and awards were also distributed to those who proved their excellence in various fields. KSFE chairman K. Varadarajan presided over the function held at the Jayan Memorial Hall of Kollam district panchayat. M. Mukesh MLA, district panchayat member B. Jayanthi, District Planning Committee government nominee M. Viswanathan, Library Council secretary D. Sukesan, councillor G.R. Minimol, political party leaders, teachers, students and parents attended the event.

