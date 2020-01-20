State’s Census move is worrying: Chennithala

The State government’s decision to go ahead with the Census is a cause for concern, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Monday. Mr. Chennithala urged the government to bring clarity regarding the Census. “The State Cabinet has decided not to cooperate with the preparation of the National Population Register (NPR). At the same time, it has promised to collaborate in the Census process. This is worrying. The Union government has made Census and NPR inseparable. The Census is inevitable, but linking it with the NPR is a plot. The State should stop the Census until there is clarity in this issue,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala alleged the State had tried to implement the NPR through the back door. “Even after publicly denouncing it, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government tried to implement the NPR in secret. The Opposition has busted the government’s plans. Now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is inviting the Opposition for joint protests. This is to mislead the public,” Mr. Chennithala said. He said the Chief Minister was showing double standards with regard to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). “He is publicly speaking against the CAA. At the same time, the State government is unleashing violence against those protesting against the CAA. People are being booked under non-bailable sections. Even in BJP-ruled States, protesters have not been targeted and subjected to brutality like in Kerala,” he said.

Governor’s policy

Mr. Chennithala said that Governor’s policy address should reflect the spirit of the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the CAA.

The Leader of the Opposition further alleged that the government was trying to sabotage the upcoming local body polls in the State.