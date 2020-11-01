State’s case graph remains steady

Thiruvananthapuram

01 November 2020 21:02 IST

7,025 new cases when 50,000 samples tested in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 case graph continued to remain at the plateau it hit a week ago registering 7,025 new cases on Sunday when 50,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

It also registered more recoveries than new cases on the day, with 8,511 patients getting discharged from hospitals.

The cumulative case burden climbed to 4,40,130 cases but the active case pool, which at one point seemed like it would cross a lakh easily, has never quite managed to do that.

The number of recoveries being 3,48,835, the active case poll came down to 89,675.

However, even when the State is managing to keep the case graph from climbing higher and the active case pool stabilised, with adequate number of daily recoveries, there seems to be no let up in the deaths that seem to be happening on a daily basis.

The Health Department released the data of 28 persons whose deaths were being added to the official COVID toll. The cumulative toll has gone up to 1,512 now.

Of the 28 deaths reported, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kannur reported five deaths each, Alappuzha four, Kozhikode three, Thrissur and Palakkad two each, and Malappuram and Ernakulam reported one death each.

According to the Health Department, 766 patients are critically ill and being treated in ICUs, with 214 of them on ventilator support.

Of the 7,025 new cases, 6,940 cases are locally acquired infections with 712 cases remaining unlinked to any known source of infection. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 65.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases at 1,042, Thrissur 943, Kozhikode 888, Kollam 711, Alappuzha 616, Thiruvananthapuram 591, Malappuram 522, Palakkad 435, Kottayam 434, Kannur 306, Pathanamthitta 160, Idukki 148, Kasaragod 143 and Wayanad 86.