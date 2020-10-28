State’s case graph plateauing

Thiruvananthapuram

28 October 2020 21:41 IST

8,790 new cases when 66,980 samples tested in the 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 case graph, which had dipped following a slump in testing during the long weekend, assumed its normal course on Wednesday registering 8,790 new cases when 66,980 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

If the official figures released by the Health Department are reliable, the graph is indeed plateauing now, even though the possibility of it taking on another trajectory and spiking cannot be ruled out.

Epidemiologists pointed out that the State’s weekly growth rate, which used to be 10-15% two weeks ago, has come down to less than 5% in the week from October 18- 25 and the active case pool has also stabilised at around 95,000. At the current growth rate, in all likelihood, it would take weeks before the active case load crossed a lakh, they said.

On Wednesday, the State recorded 7,660 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 3,16,692.

While the cumulative case burden reached 4,11,464, the active cases is 93,264. The test positivity rate was 13.12%.

With the addition of 27 new deaths, which occurred between October 16 and 26, to the official list, the toll now stands at 1,403.

Thrissur accounted for 10 of these deaths, Thiruvananthapuram five, Ernakulam four, Palakkad and Alappuzha two each, and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kollam one each.

Of the new cases, 8,612 cases (98%) are locally acquired infections, with 872 cases remaining untraced to a known source of infection. The number of health-care workers who contracted the infection is 94.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported most cases at 1,250, Kozhikode 1,149, Thrissur 1,018, Kollam 935, Alappuzha 790, Thiruvananthapuram 785, Kottayam 594, Malappuram 548, Kannur 506, Palakkad 449, Pathanamthitta 260, Kasaragod 203, Wayanad 188 and Idukki 115.