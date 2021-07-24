State’s case graph goes up

18,531 new cases when 1,55,568 samples were tested

The State’s COVID-19 case graph climbed on Saturday to register 18,531 cases when 1,55,568 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

As the denominator (the number of people being tested) increased, the test positivity rate (TPR) came down from 13.63% on Friday to 11.91% on Saturday.

The State’s active case pool is also rising steeply in accordance with the rise in daily new cases and has 1,38,124 patients. The number of recoveries was 15,507.

COVID deaths are rising again and the official cumulative fatality now stands at 15,969, with the State adding 98 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,207. The figure has remained around 2,200-2,400 for the past several weeks. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID continued to remain more or less steady at 25,994.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients, in both public and private hospitals, was 1,912, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dipped from 744 to 726.

The cumulative case burden in the State now stands at 32,54,064 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,816, Thrissur 2,498, Kozhikode 2,252, Ernakulam 2,009, Palakkad 1,624, Kollam 1,458, Thiruvananthapuram 1,107, Kannur 990, Alappuzha 986, Kottayam 760, Kasaragod 669, Wayanad 526, Pathanamthitta 485 and Idukki 351.