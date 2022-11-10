State’s aim is to provide land for all eligible persons: Minister

Rajan inaugurates Mylam and Kalayapuram smart village offices

The government’s aim is to provide land for all eligible persons, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

He was inaugurating on Thursday the Mylam and Kalayapuram smart village offices in the Kottarakara constituency rebuilt under the Rebuild Kerala project.

“Four Deputy Collectors have been appointed to the Taluk Land Board to achieve the target of finding land for the landless. Strict action will be taken against those who have acquired land rights illegally and those who have encroached on government land. Village offices, taluk offices and Collectorates have been instructed to verify the files of title deeds received at the Land Revenue Commissionerate and Secretariat and send them back to the centres concerned after clearing the legal doubts. The aim is to dispose of these files by conducting an adalat in December,” he said.

Mr. Rajan added that village level committees would be made more efficient to make the offices more public-friendly. “A digital survey will be conducted after contacting the governments of the neighbouring States and recording detailed information about natural resources,” said the Minister who also added that ₹5 lakh had been allocated for the construction of a compound wall around the Kalayapuram smart village office.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said the services offered by village offices were very important. “Staff should see to it that the public are satisfied. Apart from the infrastructure, the services should also be smart,” he said.

The new buildings include village officer’s room, main hall, records and dining rooms, meeting area, front office, separate washrooms for public and staff, ramp facility for the differently abled, flag post, interlocked yard and office furniture.

The Mylam office was completed at ₹43.80 lakh while ₹44 lakh was allocated for the Kalayapuram office. Nirmiti Kendra was in charge of the construction of both the buildings.

While Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, delivered the keynote address, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Vettikavala block panchayat president K. Harshakumar, Mylam grama panchayat president Bindu G. Nath and Kulakkada grama panchayat president P.T Indukumar were present.