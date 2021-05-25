State’s active case pool in the decline

29,803 test positive, 33,397 recover

Kerala reported 29,803 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 1,43,028 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) which had averaged over the past three days at 22.6%, registered 20.84% on the day. The State’s active case pool continues to dip and with 33,397 recoveries on Tuesday, it now has 2,55,406 patients.

However, hospitalisations continue to remain high, indicating that a significant proportion of people with moderate or severe symptoms are continuing to reach hospitals.

On Tuesday, with 3,303 persons newly getting admitted to hospitals, 38,740 patients are being treated in hospitals in the State. These hospitalisation figures have remained steady for the past several weeks even when there are clear indications that disease transmission has begun to come down.

177 deaths

COVID-19 deaths continue to be reported in three digits and on Tuesday, the State added 177 recent deaths to the official list, taking the cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 7,731.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State in both public and private hospitals have risen to 4,027, a clear increase from the previous day’s figure, with the number of those on ventilator support also rising to 1,517.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, the active case pool is steadily declining and on Tuesday has 17,990 cases. But the district has the highest number of hospitalisations in the State with the figure rising to 6,209. An average of 600 patients with moderate or severe COVID-19 are getting admitted to hospitals in the district every day.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 5,315, Palakkad 3,285, Thiruvananthapuram 3,131, Ernakulam 3,063, Kollam 2,867, Alappuzha 2,482, Thrissur 2,147, Kozhikode 1,855, Kottayam 1,555, Kannur 1,212, Pathanamthitta 1,076, Idukki 802, Kasaragod 602 and Wayanad 411 cases.