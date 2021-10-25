Statements of Behera, top police officers taken in Monson case

KOCHI

25 October 2021

High Court recently made scathing remarks on his dealings with senior officers

The Crime Branch (CB) probing the cases against alleged fraudster and self-styled ‘antiquities dealer’ Monson Mavunkal has recorded the statements of senior police officers, including former State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham and Inspector General of Police Gokulath Lakshmana were the other top-ranking officers whose statements were recorded.

This was in the wake of the High Court’s recent scathing remarks on Monson’s alleged connections with senior police officers, while hearing a petition by his former driver Aji Nettoor about police harassment.

CB ADGP S. Sreejith and Superintendent of Police M.J. Sojan recorded the statements. The CB reportedly handed a questionnaire to Mr. Behera who returned it on Friday. The statements of Mr. Abraham and Mr. Lakshmana were recorded in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

Affidavit sought

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the State Police Chief to file an affidavit even as it wondered whether the CB probe would be effective in the wake of allegations linking Monson with senior police officers. The police are expected to file the report with the High Court at the next hearing of the case.

The images of Mr. Behera and Mr. Abraham posing with the ‘antiquities’ at Monson’s house had gone viral on social media shortly after his arrest. Mr. Lakshmana is accused of intervening in favour of Monson in a case in Cherthala.