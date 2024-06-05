State youth being equipped to meet the requirements of global jobs: CM

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 05, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looks on as representatives of K-DISC and industry exchange documents for a Recruit, Train and Deploy (RTD) programme at the Employers’ Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looks on as representatives of K-DISC and industry exchange documents for a Recruit, Train and Deploy (RTD) programme at the Employers' Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

The combination of knowledge and skills can revolutionise the economy and society in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Employers’ Conclave organised by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) here on Wednesday.

He said that the State government is endeavouring to take Kerala forward by modernizing it as a knowledge economy in the current transition phase of global industry. Youth from the State are being equipped to meet the requirements of jobs around the world. The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission was formed with this objective in mind. The Mission intends to provide 20 lakh employment opportunities to the educated youth of the State.

It is envisioned to create substantial employment opportunities locally and facilitate employment opportunities within the State, country and across the world. Over the past two years, the Mission has worked to provide knowledge-based employment opportunities directly and through partners. More than 1,10,000 jobs have already been made available in this way. About 37,000 of these are directly through the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS), he said.

Mr.Vijayan said that the experiences till now indicate that the Recruit, Train, Deploy (RTD) model has great acceptance among job seekers. Combining this model with skill training will help them in their future needs.

It helps the employer to get skilled employees with job skills. The conclave provides an opportunity to engage in extensive discussions with stakeholders, recognizing the potential of the RTD model

