State Yoga Olympiad begins today

The State Yoga Olympiad will get under way here on Sunday.

The two-day event organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be inaugurated by district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar at the Regional Telecom Training Centre, Kaimanam, here at 10 a.m.

Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan vice chairperson G.S. Pradeep will be the chief guest.

More than 200 students, including national and international champions, from across the 14 districts of the State will take part in the State Yoga Olympiad, being organised to select 16 students to represent the Kerala team for the Yoga Olympiad 2022 being organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training in New Delhi as part of International Yoga Day.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the valedictory of the State Yoga Olympiad at 3 p.m. on Monday.