State yet to take a call on seeking nod to cull wild animals: Saseendran

February 06, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said the government remains undecided on whether to demand steps to cull wild animals to control their population in view of the increasing prevalence of man-animal conflicts in the State.

The Cabinet will take a call on submitting a proposal to the Centre to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, after holding necessary consultations, he said, while responding to questions raised in the Assembly on Monday.

Pointing out there is no finding yet that could substantiate claims of a population rise among wild animals, Mr. Saseendran said the absence of wildlife census data in recent past has hampered efforts to mitigate the present crisis. There has been no recent study that could ascertain which species have proliferated or have witnessed population decline.

Having left with little option but to rely on enumerations conducted in 2012 and 2017, the Forest department has embarked on a census in forest reserves across the State to ascertain if there has been an increase in the population of wild elephants. A tiger enumeration is also under way in Wayanad, he said in response to Congress legislator A.P. Anil Kumar’s query on ecologist Madhav Gadgil’s call to permit tiger culling and licensed hunting outside national parks.

15 RRTs deployed

The Forest Minister said 15 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been established in high conflict areas with plans afoot to form more such units. As many as 24 vehicles have been procured to boost their activities during exigent situations. Moreover, pump action guns worth nearly ₹1 crore will also be distributed among RRTs before March 31.

Responding to a proposal by Pramod Narayanan [Kerala Congress (M)], Mr. Saseendran said the government will consider the need to form a research and development division in the Forest department to adopt technological advancements, including artificial intelligence for managing man-animal conflicts and other purposes.