State writes to Centre, seeks clarification on borrowing limits

May 31, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the row over the State’s ‘slashed’ open market borrowing (OMB) limit, the State government has sought a clarification from the Centre as to how it had arrived at ₹ 15,390 crore as the OMB.

In a letter, the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) requested the Union Finance Ministry to issue the calculation sheet which gives a detailed break-up on OMB for the 2023-24 fiscal. ‘‘We need to know how they have arrived at this figure,’‘ a Finance department official said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had said on Tuesday that the limit set by the Centre was way below the projections of the State. Also, the May 26 letter from the Centre specifying the OMB limit as ₹15,390 crore (including a borrowing of ₹2000 crore allowed at the start of the fiscal) lacked clarity on the State’s borrowing space for the entire fiscal, according to him.

The letter which gives permission for OMB ‘‘under proposed borrowing programme of the State for the year 2023-24’’ does not specify reasons nor is it accompanied by a detailed statement, Mr. Balagopal had said.

The issue had also triggered a war of words between Mr. Balagopal and Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan after the latter, presenting a set of figures, argued that the borrowing limit was not reduced. Mr. Balagopal had refuted the Union Minister’s contentions, saying that the state government was unaware of the existence of the statistics presented by him.