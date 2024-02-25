State women’s commission to hold adalat on February 26

February 25, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

An adalat of the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will be held at Alappuzha Collectorate Conference Hall on February 26 (Monday). The commission will consider complaints from Alappuzha district at the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m.

