ADVERTISEMENT

State women’s commission to hold adalat on February 26

February 25, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

An adalat of the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) will be held at Alappuzha Collectorate Conference Hall on February 26 (Monday). The commission will consider complaints from Alappuzha district at the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US