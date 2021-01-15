State witnessing developmental surge

Minister says this was despite fiscal crisis triggered by Nipah, floods, GST implementation, and COVID-19

There is a surge in development in the State despite the fiscal crisis in the past few years due to Nipah, two massive floods, Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation, and COVID-19, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Presenting the 2021-2022 Budget, the Minister said all these had a huge impact on the financial position of the State. But none of these could hinder the State’s development surge. The economic growth during 2011-12 /2015-16 was 4.9%. Excluding the COVID-19 year 2020-21, the average economic growth during this government’s term has been 5.9%, in spite of the havoc caused by the floods.

While ₹9,011 crore was disbursed as pension during the tenure of the previous government, the present LDF government has so far disbursed ₹32,034 crore as pension.

The beneficiaries of social security pensions, which was 34 lakh in 2015-16, has now been raised to 48.6 lakh. There are 59.5 lakh pensioners, including welfare pensioners.

₹10,697 for PDS

The previous government had spent ₹5,242 crore for strengthening the Public Distribution System. The present government had spent ₹10,697 crore so far.

As many as 15 lakh deserving families were included in the ‘red’ card category. This could be achieved by excluding the undeserving from the beneficiary list prepared during the period of previous government.

During the UDF government, ₹503 crore was spent from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. During the tenure of this government, ₹1,703 crore had been expended. Apart from this, ₹3,729 crore had been spent for flood disaster relief.

In 2011-16, 7,780 km roads were either renovated or modernised by the Public Works Department. During 2016-21, 11,580 km roads were completed. Dr. Isaac said the renovation of 4,530 km would be completed soon.

11.02 lakh new water connections

The water authority that provided 4.9 lakh drinking water connections during the UDF regime had been able to give 11.02 lakh connections. Total electrification had been achieved by providing 17.14 lakh connections.

The number of people who used the public health system had declined to 38% at one stage. In 2019 it became 48%. The infant mortality rate, which was 12, had come down to 7.

The membership in the pravasi welfare fund had increased from 1.1 lakh to 5.06 lakh.

Production under public sector undertakings, which was ₹2,799 crore in 2015-16, had increased to ₹3,148 crore in 2019-20.

Cumulative loss of ₹213 crore in 2015-16 had turned into a cumulative profit of ₹102 crore. The number of micro- small- medium enterprises has increased from 82,000 in 2015-16 to 1.4 lakh in 2020-21. The number of startups has gone up from 300 under the UDF regime to 3,900 under the LDF and 32,000 people got placement, the Minister said.

During 2016-21, 6.79 lakh children had been additionally enrolled from Class 2 to 10 in public education institutions. During the tenure of the previous government, there was a drop of 4.99 lakh students.