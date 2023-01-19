ADVERTISEMENT

State witnesses corruption and extravagant administration: Chennithala

January 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Government going ahead with an extravagant plan while claiming shortage of funds in the coffer’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala greeting members of the Kerala State Pensioners Association during their 38th State convention in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front-led government in Kerala of fostering corruption with the support of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders.

Opening the valedictory session of the 38th State convention of Kerala State Service Pensioners’ Association here, Mr. Chennithala alleged that the State witnessed the involvement of at-least one CPI(M) worker or leader in every corruption case reported in recent years. “From local secretaries to those at the AKG centre, there are many corrupt people,” he alleged.

According to Mr. Chennithala, the total debt liabilities of the State doubled within the last seven years’ LDF-led administration. “Now, each child born in the State carries ₹1 lakh debt. We are not witnessing development worth crores of rupees but only big losses,” he said.

Criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for facilitating “unproductive foreign trips” in the name of studies, the Congress leader said the State saw no considerable development projects even after Mr. Vijayan’s participation in 19 foreign trips. He claimed that the government was going ahead with an extravagant plan even while claiming shortage of funds in the coffer.

P. Krishnan Nair, vice-president of Kerala Pensioners’ Association chaired the valedictory session. District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar was present.

