State will oppose move to weaken MGNREGS: Rajesh

March 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State is yet to receive any official communication from the Centre regarding a reported move to amend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) so that a significant chunk of the expenses is borne by the States, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh said on Friday.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, he said Kerala would oppose any move to dilute or weaken the MGNREGS.

So far, only certain remarks made by the Union Minister concerned had come to the notice of the State regarding the proposed amendment, he said. ‘‘We have not received any official communication. However, there has been a calculated attempt by the Centre for some time now to weaken the employment guarantee scheme,” Mr. Rajesh said.

The Centre had also been trying to impose certain limiting conditions that were not mentioned in the MGNREG Act, he said.

Mr. Rajesh said the reduced outlay for the MGNREGS in the 2023-24 Union Budget would force a corresponding dip in the labour days guaranteed under the scheme. The Union Budget had set aside only ₹60,000 crore for the MGNREGS. The outlay had come down from ₹89,400 crore in the revised estimates for 2022-23, he said.

The State Government intended to bring this matter to the notice of the Union Government, Mr. Rajesh said.

According to reports, the Centre was planning to amend the scheme in such a way that States bear 40% of the cost.

Kerala had sought approval for a labour budget of 10.30 crore person days. Although the Centre gave its nod initially for six crore days, this was later revised to 8.5 crore. In 2022-23, Kerala had generated 8.51 crore person days. In this scenario, the government would urge the Centre to raise the ceiling to 10.51 crore person days, Mr. Rajesh said.

He also sought the support of the Opposition UDF in the efforts to protect the MGNREGS.

The State had also generated 5.91 lakh person days till February 16 this year under the Kerala Tribal Plus scheme that aimed to provide tribal households 100 days of work additionally to the 100 guaranteed days under the MGNREGS.

Under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, 31.6 lakh labour days were generated till February 24 in the 2022-23 fiscal. This scheme, for urban areas, was modelled on the MGNREGS.