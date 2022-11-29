State will not yield to pressure by Vizhinjam protesters; first ship to call at port in Sept. 2023

November 29, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government on Tuesday made it clear that it would not buckle under any undue pressure from Vizhinjam protesters. At an expert summit on the Vizhinjam seaport, organised by the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited here, several Ministers said the project will not be stopped midway under any circumstances.

Stressing that no patriot can accept the strike led by the Latin Archdiocese against the Vizhinjam port, Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman said there was a limit to which State government’s patience could be tested. He said the port will soon become a reality.

“This is a State government-funded project and the profit generated from the project would be used for development of all sections in the State,” he added.

Contrary to what is being reported in some sections that it was Adani port, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil said the Vizhinjam port is not private-owned but a government-owned facility, he said.

Mr. Devarkovil announced that the first ship will call at Vizhinjam in September 2023, which will be an Onam gift to Malayalis. “No land belonging to fishermen has been acquired for the project.’‘ Emphasising that the port is not the cause of coastal erosion , the Minister said the construction has been done with minimal environmental impact.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who inaugurated the summit, said the State government was very empathetic to the demands of the fishermen since the construction of the project began. Most of the demands raised by the protesters have been accepted by the government.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Vizhinjam police station attack, the police have issued an alert in coastal areas. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thiruvananthapuram range, R. Nishanthini has been appointed as special officer in-charge of security arrangements and law and order in areas comprising the Vizhinjam police station, Thiruvananthapuram City, Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Coastal police stations of Kollam.

Ms. Nishanthini will be assisted by Superintendents of Police K.E. Baiju and K.K. Aji for maintaining law and order in Vizhinjam. The department has also formed a special team to probe the cases registered in connection with the Vizhinjam police station attack and targeted attack against the personnel. Thiruvananthapuram City crime and administration Deputy Commissioner K. Lalji will head the special team.