State will not prepare population register: Isaac

Kerala is unwilling to prepare the population register as part of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Professionals Network here on Sunday, Dr. Isaac said States would not be willing to send its people to the detention centres to be set up by the Centre. The Government was pushing legislations such as CAA to divert public attention from the deep crisis into which the Indian economy was nose-diving, he said.

The Finance Minister said the service of professionals was required for rebuilding Kerala. The former Chief Minister, E.M.S. Namboodiripad, had earlier taken the lead for convening international congress on Kerala studies, a collective of the professionals.

More information and service-based industries should come up in Kerala. The State needed to hit this route considering the geographical specialities of the State and its human resources, he said.

The network would serve as a platform for making use of the expertise of the professionals for the sustainable development and progress of the State. It would also offer training facilities of students.

G. Shankar, architect, was elected as the president of coordination committee of the network.

The other office-bearers are the following: N.K. Naveen and Sreeja (vice presidents) V.G. Pradeepkumar (secretary), K. Riyas and B. Anilkumar (joint secretaries) and T.K. Prajitha (treasurer).