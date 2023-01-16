State will launch projects to address malnutrition in children, says CM

January 16, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will formulate projects to address malnutrition in children, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He said that the government was committed to making interventions to create awareness on reducing stunted growth in children, which happens as a result of malnutrition. He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on nutritious food for children, organised by the State Food Commission.

A comparison

Mr. Vijayan said a larger number of children from the urban areas seem to be lacking in nutritious diet compared to those in rural areas. The children in rural areas have a diet consisting of leafy vegetables and grains while those in urban regions prefer fast food. Lack of nutrition has been noticed even in children from well-off families. The Food and Civil Supplies department has been taking several steps to address such issues, he said.

Mobile ration shops

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who presided over the seminar, said that the State Food Commission, formed as per the National Food Security Act 2013, has been making strong interventions to ensure food security for tribal communities. ‘Bhasura’, one of the commission’s initiatives, to make the community aware of the benefits they can claim as well as in solving issues including malnutrition in women and children, is an effective step in this regard. The mobile ration shops to supply food grains to 132 tribal villages in the State is another laudable effort from the commission, he said.

Health Minister Veena George, who delivered the keynote address, said that the commission’s efforts would reduce the issues due to malnutrition in children. Chairpersons and members of Food Commissions from various States are participating in the seminar.