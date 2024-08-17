State will implement all possible proposals of Khader committee report: Minister

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Saturday that the State government would implement all possible proposals in the second part of the M.A. Khader committee report on reforms in school education.

He told the media here that the merger of high school and higher secondary directorates would not lead to job losses. It could enhance the promotion possibilities.

Mr. Sivankutty said that there would be no compromise on the educational qualifications necessary for teachers. The government would seriously consider the recommendations put forward by the panel in this regard. “Only graduates will become primary school teachers from now on. Those with postgraduate degrees will also be considered for postings in secondary classes,” he said.