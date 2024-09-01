ADVERTISEMENT

State will implement farm projects suitable for Wayanad’s revitalization: Prasad

Updated - September 01, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Agricultural schemes aimed at revitalizing Wayanad will be implemented, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. These projects are set to capitalize on the premium market value of toxin-free produce and value-added goods from the Western Ghats, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the newly completed hostel buildings at the Kerala Agricultural University here on Sunday, part of the State government’s fourth 100-day programme, he emphasized that the Kerala Agricultural University should take a leading role in these initiatives.

Mr. Prasad noted that not all agricultural methods are suitable for the Western Ghats. He mentioned the need for consultations with experts to discuss what agricultural practices are best suited for the region and which methods can be adopted.

The Minister also indicated plans to collaborate with NABARD to establish agri-centers, production centres, and facilitation centres in Wayanad. Additionally, he outlined efforts to create a distinct brand for Wayanad’s agricultural products to enhance their market presence. Revenue Minister K. Rajan presided over the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US