State will implement farm projects suitable for Wayanad’s revitalization: Prasad

Updated - September 01, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Agricultural schemes aimed at revitalizing Wayanad will be implemented, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. These projects are set to capitalize on the premium market value of toxin-free produce and value-added goods from the Western Ghats, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly completed hostel buildings at the Kerala Agricultural University here on Sunday, part of the State government’s fourth 100-day programme, he emphasized that the Kerala Agricultural University should take a leading role in these initiatives.

Mr. Prasad noted that not all agricultural methods are suitable for the Western Ghats. He mentioned the need for consultations with experts to discuss what agricultural practices are best suited for the region and which methods can be adopted.

The Minister also indicated plans to collaborate with NABARD to establish agri-centers, production centres, and facilitation centres in Wayanad. Additionally, he outlined efforts to create a distinct brand for Wayanad’s agricultural products to enhance their market presence. Revenue Minister K. Rajan presided over the event.

