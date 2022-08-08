State will cooperate with Centre for airport development: Minister

Govt. willing to acquire 14 acres for runway expansion within six months

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman interacting with Fayis Ashraff (extreme left), who is starting a solo bicycle trip from Thiruvannathapuram to London on August 15, on the sidelines of a discussion organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kozhikode on Monday. Chamber secretary A.P. Abdullakutty, former president T.P. Ahamed Koya, and president Rafi P. Devassy are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Minister for Sports, Fisheries, Railways and Airports V. Abdurahiman has said that the State is willing to cooperate in any manner with the Centre to complete the development of the Calicut International Airport.

Speaking at a meet organised under the aegis of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kozhikode on Monday, he pointed out that the State had already expressed willingness to acquire 14 acres required for runway development at any cost within six months.

He added that the Centre had turned away from the SilverLine project owing to political reasons, and that if the Centre had permitted, land acquisition for the project could have been completed by now. He said projects like SilverLine were necessary in the State, especially since the National Highways could not not be widened any more. “Kerala is being neglected when other States are easily permitted to run bullet trains and semi-high speed trains. However, Kerala always completed the demands put forth for any development projects, including railways,” the Minister said.

Mr. Abdurahiman said two more stadiums would be constructed in Kozhikode district. Construction of an international stadium at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore will begin at Ramanattukara as soon as land is available. The proposed indoor stadium at Chevayur too will be realised as soon as the technical problems are resolved, he said.

The Birla Group has expressed interest in building a sports city in the Gwalior Rayons plot in Mavoor, and the government is supportive of it. Private investment in developmental activities is acceptable. However, the State is against handing over public sector enterprises to the private sector, he added.

Chamber president Rafi P. Devassi presided over the event.