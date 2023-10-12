State will be totally rid of extreme poverty by 2025: CM

October 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala would be totally rid of extreme poverty by 2025 and an estimated 93% of the families found to be extremely poor would be rescued from their dire state or taken care of by November 1, 2024, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Vijayan said the regional review meetings of the government had given priority to assessing the measures taken by the government to fight extreme poverty.

Earlier, a survey conducted by the government had found that 64,000 families in the State were living in extreme poverty, following which the Local Self-Government department had been given clear instructions to prepare micro-plans to reach out to these families.

As part of this initiative, the process of issuing identity cards to individuals would be expedited.

Wayanad tunnel

The Wayanad tunnel road, which connects Wayanad and Kozhikode districts and which would be a shorter alternative to the Thamarassery Churam road, is expected to be given the final nod by the end of the year. At present, in both districts, the 19 (1) notification for land acquisition has been issued and the clearance for environmental impact studies would be completed soon.

Once the tender process for the tunnel road is initiated by March next, construction can be begun and the project expedited, so as to be completed within four years, he added.

Water way

The regional review meetings also assessed the progress of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway. The first phase of the project from Aakkulam to Chettuva would be made navigable by March 2024. The land acquisition process for building the canals in northern districts should be expedited and the project completed in a time-bound manner, it had been suggested at the review meetings.

The regional review meeting also examined the progress of the construction of NH 66. Land acquisition has been completed and only a few buildings involved in litigation remain to be demolished. District Collectors have been asked to hold meetings in districts so that the project can meet the deadlines.

A meeting of high-ranking officials would soon be called by the Public Works Secretary to discuss the details.

The work on the hill highway is progressing at a good pace. Apart from Kollam district where the project has been completed, the work in Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram districts is also expected to be completed soon. A decision would be taken soon on the applications in connection with forest clearance.

The land acquisition process for the coastal highway, which will extend from Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram district to Kunjathur in Kasaragod district, is on. The government has announced attractive compensation packages as part of the land acquisition process. District Collectors have been asked to ensure the participation of all by conducting regional discussions in places where there are disputes over land.