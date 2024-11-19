State will be made a hub of higher education: CM

Kerala will be transformed into a hub for higher education, drawing students from around the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of D B College, Sasthamcotta.

“The higher education sector is currently undergoing a transformation. The government has been implementing various initiatives to create a knowledge-based society and strengthen the sector. Kerala University and Mahatma Gandhi University have earned the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation. Furthermore, Kerala ranks ninth, Cochin University of Science and Technology tenth, and Calicut University 43rd in the national rankings. Government colleges in the State also maintain excellent standards,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr Vijayan said that students aspiring to study abroad should verify the accreditation of foreign universities. He pointed out that while Kerala’s higher education sector was once ranked below the national average, it has now made tremendous progress. He added that the government is actively working to create an environment that attracts students from foreign countries.

“If you consider the top 200 institutions in the country, one-fourth of them would be colleges in Kerala,” he said.

The college has organised various programmes to celebrate its diamond jubilee. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani will attend the Guruvandanam programme on November 20 and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will participate in a media seminar scheduled for November 21.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function. Kodikunnil Suresh. MP, MLAs, P.C. Vishnunath and C. R. Mahesh, district panchayat president P. K. Gopan, former MP K. Somaprasad, Travancore Devaswom Board president P. S. Prashanth and college Principal K. C. Prakash were also present on the occasion.

