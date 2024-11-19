 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State will be made a hub of higher education: CM

Published - November 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Devaswom Board College at Sasthamcotta in Kollam on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Devaswom Board College at Sasthamcotta in Kollam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Kerala will be transformed into a hub for higher education, drawing students from around the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of D B College, Sasthamcotta.

“The higher education sector is currently undergoing a transformation. The government has been implementing various initiatives to create a knowledge-based society and strengthen the sector. Kerala University and Mahatma Gandhi University have earned the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation. Furthermore, Kerala ranks ninth, Cochin University of Science and Technology tenth, and Calicut University 43rd in the national rankings. Government colleges in the State also maintain excellent standards,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr Vijayan said that students aspiring to study abroad should verify the accreditation of foreign universities. He pointed out that while Kerala’s higher education sector was once ranked below the national average, it has now made tremendous progress. He added that the government is actively working to create an environment that attracts students from foreign countries.

“If you consider the top 200 institutions in the country, one-fourth of them would be colleges in Kerala,” he said.

The college has organised various programmes to celebrate its diamond jubilee. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani will attend the Guruvandanam programme on November 20 and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will participate in a media seminar scheduled for November 21.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function. Kodikunnil Suresh. MP, MLAs, P.C. Vishnunath and C. R. Mahesh, district panchayat president P. K. Gopan, former MP K. Somaprasad, Travancore Devaswom Board president P. S. Prashanth and college Principal K. C. Prakash were also present on the occasion.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.