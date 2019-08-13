State will again bid for higher borrowing limit

The State government will again have to mount pressure on the Centre to raise the annual borrowing limit from the current 3% of the State Domestic Product to at least 3.5% and also for keeping externally aided projects outside the limit to mobilise resources for the rehabilitation and rebuilding activities.

The repeated pleas of the State to enhance the limit to at least 3.5% or ideally 4% have not elicited a positive response from the Centre so far and the recurring floods have now forced the government to scramble for resources to contain the colossal damage incurred within a year.

Externally aided projects are key to building infrastructure facilities and creating public assets that have been washed away in the flood.

But the Central government does not seem to be inclined to exclude such projects from the annual borrowing limit fixed for the State.

Important projects

Externally aided projects are important for the State since they could be used for a focussed intervention in agriculture, transportation, and water resource management.

Against the budgeted increase of 23.86% in the State’s Own Tax Revenue for 2019-20, early growth trends had indicated a significant shortfall in this score and the latest bout of flood would only worsen the situation.

According to Planning Board member K.N. Harilal, the Centre should immediately heed the State’s demand to raise the borrowing limit.

Paucity of resources would compel the government to confine itself to rehabilitation alone. It would not be able to take up rebuilding initiatives in the right earnest.

“Rather than opting for external sources, the government should ideally tap sources within the country, to avail itself of loans at affordable rates for starting rebuilding activities afresh,” Mr. Harilal said.

Even if the State were to vehemently press its case with the Centre, it is unlikely to adopt a proactive approach, mainly due to political reasons. Which also means that the State government will have to adopt more austerity measures as part of its resource mopping drive.

But that alone would not be adequate to contain the damage caused by such a huge calamity. Raising the borrowing limit is the sole option, sources said.