State-wide alert as Zika cases reach 28

Thiruvananthapuram

15 July 2021 20:38 IST

With 28 Zika cases being reported from the capital district, the Health Department has sent a State-wide alert to test all cases of fever with rashes for Zika virus (ZIKV) infection.

The Ministers for Health and Local Self Government (LSG) held a joint review meeting here on Thursday to organise coordinated micro-level plans for containment across districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Even though ZIKV cases had not yet been reported from other districts so far, a high level of alert needed to be maintained in all districts as the vector, Aedes aegypti, was present in high density in all districts, it was pointed out at the meeting.

Health Minister Veena George said that seasonal dengue cases too had begun to be reported from all districts and hence intensive vector control measures, including source reduction, fogging and mobilisation of the public to make individual homes Aedes-free was the need of the hour.

The list of Aedes hotspots would be prepared and handed over to local bodies for launching control measures at the grass roots.

Additional Chief Seccretary (LSG) Sarada Muraleedharan, Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade, Director of Health Services V.R. Raju, district medical officers and senior Health and LSG officials were part of the meeting.