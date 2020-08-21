State wants SC nod to start work on Kochi flyover

The Kerala government on Friday moved the Supreme Court for permission to start the reconstruction of the Palarivattom flyover at Kochi in Kerala.
The State has challenged the Kerala High Court order to first conduct a load test on the existing flyover after cracks started appearing on it within two years of its construction.
Kerala, represented by advocate G. Prakash, said the reconstruction project was notified on the basis of a a high-level technical committee report in October 2019. The committee had entirely accepted the proposal submitted by Dr. E. Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro. The government had already issued an offer submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take over the rehabilitation of the flyover.
“The proposal submitted by Dr. E. Sreedharan recommends re-construction and assures a service life of 100 years,” the State said.
The State pleaded urgency to the apex court, saying the damage to the flyover was extensive. Besides, the bridge was central to the smooth flow of traffic in the city. Any delta in the reconstruction would bring traffic in the entire city, the financial capital of the State, to a complete halt.
“There are about 2,100 cracks on the flyover and out of which 99 are having cracks of more than the tolerable limit of 0.3mm,” the petition said.
The State questioned the high court’s intervention in policy.
“Administrative decisions taken by the government on the subjective satisfaction of the issue, and that too based on experts reports, ought not to have been interfered by the high court,” the petition contended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath