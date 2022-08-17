State using Palakkad murder case to divert focus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Palakkad murder case is being conveniently used by the CPI(M) to divert attention from the controversial government stand in Lok Ayukta ordinance and Governor ordinance, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

BJP would resist any move by the police to put the onus of the Palakkad murder case on the party when the CPI(M) activists were believed to have murdered their own kin, he said, while talking to the media at Kilimanoor.

The government was trying to murder or do away with Lok Ayukta and to take away the powers of the Governor to upstage university appointments. The Opposition was silently aiding the government in this, he alleged.