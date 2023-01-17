ADVERTISEMENT

State urges Centre to resume crew change at Vizhinjam

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil has appealed to the Centre to reconsider the decision not to resume the outer anchorage crew change facility at the Vizhinjam seaport that was launched during the pandemic period and proved to be successful.

Mr.Devarkovil said it was six months since the Union Home Ministry pulled the plug on the facility that had generated a revenue of over ₹10 crore for the Kerala Maritime Board. Responding to repeated pleas from the State, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said the crew change facility could not be resumed at Vizhinjam.

Mr.Devarkovil said the crew change at Vizhinjam had provided a big advantage for the maritime sector because of the proximity of the seaport to the international shipping channels. Restoring the facility would bring in much revenue for the State, he added. As many as 732 vessels, Indian and foreign, had availed of the facility before it was wound up.

It was on July 20 last year that the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) issued an order withdrawing the crew change facility at Vizhinjam. The BoI directive claimed it was issued in the light of an April 1 order of the Director General of Shipping (DGS) that stated that with the COVID conditions improving, all directives and SOPs issued by the DGS to deal with the pandemic onboard Indian vessels were terminated with immediate effect.

