State urges Centre to give SC status to Christian converts

The State government has recommended to the Union government to consider giving Scheduled Caste status to those from SC categories who converted to Christianity, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes O.R.Kelu told the Assembly on Wednesday.

As per the Constitution, only those belonging to Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist religions have eligibility for SC status. A case regarding the removal of this clause is currently pending in the Supreme Court. In such a scenario, the Union government has to decide on the SC status, he said.

Mr.Kelu said that the budgetary allocations for the Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts and the Recommended Communities have been increased progressively over the past few years. From ₹5.7 crore in 2022-23, it was increased to ₹6 crore in 2023-24 and to ₹8 crore in 2024-25.