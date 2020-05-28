State unlikely to face locust attack

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 May 2020 23:06 IST

No formal government advisory

Agriculture and disaster management experts here are closely monitoring locust attacks reported elsewhere in the country, but there is no indication at the moment that Kerala is under threat, they said on Thursday.

Even as southern States such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are preparing to battle the swarms, it is hoped that the prevailing monsoon wind patterns would deter the pests from venturing further south.

As things stand, neither the State Agriculture Department nor the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has formally issued an advisory regarding a possible locust invasion.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is unlikely that the swarms would reach us, given the prevailing wind patterns and weather conditions such as the likely formation of a low pressure area (over the southwest and eastcentral parts) in the Arabian Sea. The wind pattern is detrimental to them. That said, we are keeping a close watch,” KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose said.

The KSDMA has assigned its forestry expert to keep a close tab on developments, he added.

Moreover, there is little evidence of locust invasions being reported in Kerala in the past, he said.

Monitoring by KAU

Agriculture Director K. Vasuki also echoed the KSDMA assessment that the monsoon winds would make it difficult for the locusts to move further south. Nonetheless, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is assessing the situation. At the same time, the Centre has not issued any advisory to the State so far pertaining to the threat, according to her.