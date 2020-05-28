Kerala

State unlikely to face locust attack

No formal government advisory

Agriculture and disaster management experts here are closely monitoring locust attacks reported elsewhere in the country, but there is no indication at the moment that Kerala is under threat, they said on Thursday.

Even as southern States such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are preparing to battle the swarms, it is hoped that the prevailing monsoon wind patterns would deter the pests from venturing further south.

As things stand, neither the State Agriculture Department nor the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has formally issued an advisory regarding a possible locust invasion.

“It is unlikely that the swarms would reach us, given the prevailing wind patterns and weather conditions such as the likely formation of a low pressure area (over the southwest and eastcentral parts) in the Arabian Sea. The wind pattern is detrimental to them. That said, we are keeping a close watch,” KSDMA member secretary Sekhar L. Kuriakose said.

The KSDMA has assigned its forestry expert to keep a close tab on developments, he added.

Moreover, there is little evidence of locust invasions being reported in Kerala in the past, he said.

Monitoring by KAU

Agriculture Director K. Vasuki also echoed the KSDMA assessment that the monsoon winds would make it difficult for the locusts to move further south. Nonetheless, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is assessing the situation. At the same time, the Centre has not issued any advisory to the State so far pertaining to the threat, according to her.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:10:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/state-unlikely-to-face-locust-attack/article31698371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY