State tops Performance Grading Index for first time, but lags in individual domains

Kerala has improved its performance to achieve the top slot in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for States and Union Territories for the first time since PGI reports were released.

In the latest report, for 2020-21, released by the Union Ministry of Education, Kerala has a score of 928 out of 1,000, elevating it to the top position from fourth in 2019-20.

It shares the first position with Punjab and Maharashtra, while Chandigarh is just behind with 927 points.

In 2019-20, Kerala was tied for the fourth spot along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands with 901 points. In 2018-19, it was third with 862 points, while in 2017-18, it was ranked behind Chandigarh with 826 points.

Even as it has steadily improved its scores, the State has topped only one domain – access to education, while it is third in governance processes. It has scored 79/80 in the access to education domain and 342/360 in governance processes, achieving Level 2 grade in both. Last year too, it came first only in the access to education domain.

Kerala has scored 135/150 in infrastructure and facilities, with 12 States/UTs having better scores. It has 154 out of 180 points in learning outcomes and quality, with Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh, and Jharkhand posting better results, and has scored 218/230 in equity (11 States/UTs have more points).

Punjab, which is at the top with Kerala in the latest report, has a perfect score (and first position) in the infrastructure and facilities domain (150/150). While it shares the lead with Kerala in access domain, it is also ranked first in governance processes (348/360), and is in second spot in the equity domain (225/230).

While it has maintained its performance in the access domain when compared to 2019-20, Kerala has shown less than 5% change in 2020-21 as compared to that in 2019-20 in infrastructure and facilities domain. On the other hand, Meghalaya has shown more than 30% improvement, and Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are nearing 30%.

In percentage change terms, Ladakh is nearing 10% in the equity domain in 2020-21, while Kerala is less than 5% as compared to 2019-20.

In the domain of governance and processes, the State has much to take heart from, having attained 95% of the maximum points of 360. The PGI accords the highest importance to this domain as compliance with indicators here leads to critical structural reforms in areas ranging from monitoring teachers’ attendance to ensuring their transparent recruitment, says the report. At the same time, there are 24 States/UTs that have scored less than 80%.