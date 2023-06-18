ADVERTISEMENT

State topper in NEET felicitated

June 18, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates appearing for verification ahead of entering the NEET entrance examination hall. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Arya R.S., who topped the NEET 2023 examination in Kerala with a score of 711 marks and secured 23rd rank at the national level, was accorded a civic reception at Alphonsa English Medium School, Thamarassery, on Saturday. Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil presided over the function, hosted by the school to honour its former student. State Human Rights Commission member K. Byjunath was the guest of honour. She was awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation at the event. Eight other former students of the school who also scored high marks in JEE and NEET were also felicitated on the occasion.

