State told to implement Gadgil panel recommendations

The Western Ghats Protection Council (WGPC) organised a dharna in the town on Tuesday afternoon demanding implementation of the recommendations of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel in letter and spirit without any delay.

Inaugurating the dharna, WGPC State committee member E.P.Anil said the natural calamities the State had witnessed in recent years were the result of unabated destruction of forests in the Western Ghats and indiscriminate extraction of natural resources from the hills.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had constituted the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) chaired by Madhav Gadgil in 2010 to study the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the Western Ghats.

In its study report, the panel had recommended declaration of the entire Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA).

Delivering the keynote address, N.K.Sukumaran Nair, Pampa Parirakshana Samiti general secretary, said that mining and land lobbies had spread misinformation that the implementation of the Gadgil panel’s recommendations would lead to large-scale displacement of the population and restrictions on agriculture activities and other development works. Implementation of the Gadgil panel recommendations would have reduced the disastrous impacts of the deluge and floods that wreaked havoc in different parts of the State.

T.M.Sathyan, Reji Malayalappuzha, S.Rajeevan, P.K.Vijayan, K.G.Anilkumar, Binu Baby, Biju V.Jacob, and Lekshmi R.Shekhar, environmentalists and WGPC office-bearers, also spoke at the dharna.