State told to enforce MV Act strictly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2020 19:39 IST

SC appointed panel seeks comprehensive compliance report

The Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety has asked Kerala to strictly enforce the provisions of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 and to review the decision to impose compounding fee, fine and punishment for violations other than those prescribed in the Act.

The State has been asked to use the provisions of the Act to disqualify and revoke driving licences of two wheelers and Light Motor Vehicles for over-speeding and non-wearing of helmets.

The three-member committee headed by Abhay Manohar Sapre has directed to invoke the provisions of the Act on community service by offenders.

Bowing to pressure from motorists, the State had reduced the penalties while implementing the amended Act last year against the wishes of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

While over-speeding will attract ₹1,000 to ₹4,000 under the Act, in Kerala one has to pay only ₹1,500 to ₹3,000. Driving without seat belt and helmet (rider and pillion rider) will earn a penalty of ₹500 in the State, while it is ₹1,000 as per the Act. In the case of not giving way to emergency vehicles, the penalty as per the Act is ₹10,000, but it is ₹5,000 in the State.

Sanjay Mitra and Nishi Mittal are the other members of the committee.

The observations should be complied with by the authorities concerned by January 31, 2021. A comprehensive compliance report along with the copy of orders issued should be submitted by February 15, 2021, the Secretary of the committee said in a letter to the Chief Secretary.