State to use packaging technology to ensure better prices for value-added farm products

March 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government intends to make use of packaging technology to ensure better prices for value-added farm products, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad has said.

The Minister was inaugurating a one-day capacity building programme on packaging technologies here on Monday after the Agriculture department inked a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Mumbai, during the VAIGA expo on February 27.

Mr. Prasad said that the Kerala Agri Business Company (KABCO), proposed by the department to accelerate agribusiness programmes, will starting functioning soon. The one-day programme, ‘Packaging for Export of Spices, Agricultural and Food Processed Food products of Kerala State’, was the first training session after the MoU was signed.

As a follow-up to the VAIGA 2023 meet held in Thiruvananthapuram, the Agriculture department planned to organise more B2B meets for finding markets for agricultural produce, Mr. Prasad said. The plan was to make available products worth ₹100 crore in the market this year, he added.

He also reiterated the department’s intention to open VAIGA resource centres in all districts.

IIP joint director Babu Rao Guduri said market-oriented packaging was the need of the hour. IIP will associate with the Agriculture department to transfer the know-how to farmers, he said. Agriculture department and NABARD officials, and farmer organisations attended the programme. George Sebastian, director, State Agricultural Management And Extension Training Institute (SAMETI), and R. Pon Kumar, deputy director, IIP, were also present.