State to tap job opportunities in Japan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 September 2021 19:59 IST

Estimates suggest that nurses could be in demand in the health sector in Japan

Kerala is looking to tap the employment opportunities for professionals in Japan.

The Central government has established a mechanism for recruitment of professionals in various job sectors in Japan. The NORKA Department will closely work with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure that Keralites benefit from the opportunity, the State government said on Saturday.

The matter had also come up during discussions held between a State government delegation led by Officer on Special Duty Venu Rajamoni and MEA representatives on problems faced by non-resident Keralites.

To facilitate the recruitment of Indian professionals, the Japanese government has come forward to establish Japanese language coaching and testing facilities in the country. NORKA will make available the details regarding the centres and job opportunities, the government said.

The health sector in Japan could have potential for Keralite job seekers, especially nurses, it is estimated.

Job frauds

The MEA has urged the State to be on guard against recruitment frauds promising jobs abroad. The MEA has warned that stern action will be initiated against agencies involved in such illegal activities, the State government said.