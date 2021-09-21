State to tap expertise of senior citizens in various fields

More welfare schemes for older people on the cards: Bindu

The State, which has initiated several model initiatives for geriatric care, has focused on utilising the expertise of senior citizens in various avenues for its development. A comprehensive survey will soon be conducted to identify those who could contribute to various fields.

Hinting at the possibility of tapping the services of the section, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu told mediapersons here on Tuesday that the government also hoped to launch more welfare schemes for them.

Karunya at Home

These included the Karunya at Home scheme through which senior citizens will be provided medicines at their doorsteps with the assistance of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. The medicines will be provided from Karunya pharmacies at prices significantly lower than the market rate.

Senior citizen clubs will be launched under the supervision of Kudumbashree units. Libraries and rented houses will be utilised for the purpose.

Dr. Bindu added that the recommendations submitted by the expert committee chaired by former judge of the Kerala High Court C.N. Ramachandran Nair on the alleged abuse of senior citizens at private old-age homes would be studied and implemented.

She also said that clinics and separate outpatient wings had been launched for elderly people in hospitals. Such facilities would be strengthened in the State.

National award

The State has bagged the ‘Vayoshreshta Samman’ instituted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for geriatric care. It was adjudged the best in implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The Minister said the award, which was generally presented on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons on October 1 in the national capital, could be attributed to the welfare measures adopted by the government for senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. These included the Vayokshema Call Centre, Sayamprabha Home, Vayomithram scheme and the creation of Vayojana Parks for senior citizens.