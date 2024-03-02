State to take the count of tourists visiting adventure destinations

March 02, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With growing popularity for adventure tourism activities, the State, for the first time, will take the count of tourists visiting the adventure tourism destinations in the State.

The decision was taken in a bid to further boost tourist arrivals in this segment in the coming years by improving visitor experiences and opening up new destinations and hiking routes.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Binu Kuriakose, chief executive officer of the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), said, “As per our primary estimation, over 15 lakh tourists visited adventure tourism destinations and took part in the activities provided by more than 60 registered units under the KATPS.”

“However, the KATPS, for the first time, will take the headcount of tourists who visited adventure tourism destinations this year and estimate the contribution of this segment to the tourism economy,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

The Tourism department had already announced the calendar for this year’s adventure tourism championships, including the International Paragliding Competition 2024, first time in the State, to be held from March 14 to 17 at Vagamon, Idukki, International Surfing Festival at Varkala from March 29 to 31, 7th edition of the International Mountain Cycling Championship (MTB Kerala-2024) from April 26 to 28 at Priyadarshini Tea Plantation, Mananthavady, Wayanad, and the 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival from July 25 to 28.

With the rising global appeal for this segment aided by the preference of travellers to explore the natural world to its fullest, Kerala has begun steps to identify and map the popular trekking and hiking routes in 50 select locations.

Of this, eight trekking routes have been mapped, including the Lakshmi Estate in Munnar, Anamudi trail route at Eravikulam National Park, Chokramudi peak Munnar, trekking route at Pambadum Shola, trekking point at Priyadarshini Estate in Wayanad, Cheengeri hills trekking in Wayanad etc.

The department has also plans to develop Chinnakanal in Idukki as a permanent paragliding destination, apart from Vagamon and Varkala, as the weather in the region is highly suitable for this event. The project to set up floating bridges in nine districts is also part of promoting adventure tourism activities in the State, said department officials.

