State to study children’s vulnerability: Minister

A vulnerability mapping survey will be undertaken through anganwadis in the next couple of months to identify children vulnerable to abuse, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said.

She was speaking after launching ‘Karuthal Sparsham – Kaikorkkam Kuttikalkayi,’ a five-month-long campaign to protect children vulnerable to crimes, particularly at the hands of family or people known to them, here on Saturday, the Global Parenting Day.

The Minister said recent incidents showed that children were very vulnerable, even in their homes. There had to be conscious efforts to ensure that children did not fall prey to any kind of abuse. Karuthal Sparsham hence was a very important programme. It would be taken up with the involvement of all stakeholders, such as health and police personnel, judiciary, child welfare workers, and officials, and so on. The campaign would end on November 14, the Children’s Day.

However, interventions such as the survey alone would not help address problems faced by children. There had to be an effort to identify the social problems at their root. These often arose from deterioration of values. Literacy alone could not ensure good values and culture, the Minister said.

Stressing on responsible parenting, Ms. Shylaja said it was imperative that parents be taught about good parenting – how to raise children with good values who are aware of their duties to society and had the determination to face any adversity. Responsible parenting clinics would be started in all districts.

Pinaki Chakraborty, head, Unicef Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said parenting was very tough. One challenge was the competitive environment in schools that reached homes. There were alarming practices such as differential dress code and ability sections that were adopted by schools and saw parents’ participating in them, resulting in a hostile home environment. Parents should be sensitive to these challenges and be supportive of their kids. They should also refrain from comparing their children with others. Parents should ensure quality family time so that children could overcome their apprehension and insecurities.

Digital safety

Monitoring children’s digital footprint would not solve the problem. If children had alternatives to spend their time, they would not remain glued to devices. Moreover, parents should also earn children’s confidence so that a child could confide in them about any errant behaviour instead of hiding it.

Social Justice Special Secretary Biju Prabhakar, Women and Child Development Director Sheeba George, and Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson P. Suresh spoke.