Kerala to stretch its help to crime-hit kids

Children of victims of crimes will soon get a helping hand from the government.

The Social Justice Department has submitted a proposal to the government for giving educational assistance to children of those killed during crimes or those who sustain grievous injuries.

The government at present provides educational assistance to children of prisoners for pursuing professional and other courses.

Open prisons

The assistance is given to children of inmates of the Central prisons in the city here, Viyyur, and Kannur, and the open prisons at Nettukaltheri and Cheemeni.

In the 2018-19 financial year, only one application for educational assistance to pursue a professional course was received from children of prisoners undergoing a life sentence or those sentenced to death in the State. An amount of ₹38,530 was handed over to the applicant.

Under the programme, each child is given a maximum of ₹1 lakh to pursue a degree level professional course.

Department officials are concerned that receiving only one application may indicate that children of prisoners are not entering the professional course stream.

Educational assistance totalling ₹14.7 lakh was also given to 280 children of prisoners for pursuing other courses in 2018-19.

The beneficiaries must be children of women prisoners or of men whose jail term has resulted in women heading the families.

An amount of ₹3,000 for 10 months is given to children studying till Class 5, those in Classes 6 to 10 get ₹5,000, and Plus One and Two students get ₹7,500 for 10 months.

The new proposal for assistance to children of victims of crimes moots bringing other degree, diploma, postgraduate, and technical courses under the scheme from this year.

Self-employment aid

At present, the department gives former convicts or those on probation financial assistance of ₹15,000 for starting self-employment ventures. In the 2018-19 financial year, only 65 applied for the assistance through District Probation Officers, and an amount totalling ₹9.75 lakh was handed over.

Thirty-six dependants of those serving a jail term of more than five years were given aid coming to ₹5.4 lakh for finding self-employment last financial year.

The dependants include prisoners’ spouse or unemployed, unmarried offspring. The department has now recommended enhancing the assistance from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000.

BPL

It has also mooted a change in the provision that beneficiaries must be from the below the poverty line category, as a jail term has been found to land a severe blow to the financial status of the families even if they belonged to above the poverty line category.

Prisoners’ parents and widowed daughters too will be brought under the purview of the scheme.

Men who have been released from the only borstal school in the State in Ernakulam will also be given self-employment grant-in aid.